Stan Mellor: New street named after record-breaking jockey
A new street in Greater Manchester will be named after the first jump jockey to ride 1,000 winners.
A housing development on the former Manchester Racecourse will name one of its roads after Salford-born jockey Stan Mellor.
Salford Council initially refused the tribute because of a policy that a street cannot be named after someone until 10 years after their death.
Councillor John Warmisham said the street would be a "lasting legacy".
He campaigned for the council to waive the policy, saying Mellor was "well remembered" in Salford and "this will be a great tribute".
The record-breaking jump jockey, who rode 33 winners at Manchester racecourse in Salford, grew up just minutes away from the Castle Irwell site on Devonshire Street.
Mellor, who eventually settled in the south of England, died aged 83 last summer.
Mr Warmisham, who represents Pendleton and Charlestown had called to keep his memory alive with the new street, despite it not complying with Salford City Council policy.
Labour councillor Mike McCusker, lead member for planning, agreed it was a "unique opportunity" because of the location and timing and so concluded: "We have decided to waive the policy on this occasion."
Mellor rode 1,035 winners in his career and held his record for 12 years as the first jump jockey to reach 1,000 winners, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He rode his last winner, Big Star, at the Manchester Racecourse, in October 1963, just before it closed.
Mellor's widow, Elaine, said his family was delighted by the street name, adding: "He had many successes at Manchester where he always enjoyed riding - not least because he would have huge support from the crowd cheering on the local lad made good."
The site is being turned into 500 homes, developed by a firm owned by Betfred boss Fred Done, who also grew up nearby and opened his first betting shop metres away.
