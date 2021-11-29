Salford Cathedral to close for major 2023 revamp
Salford's Roman Catholic cathedral is to close for a multi-million pound restoration.
St John's Cathedral will be closed for most of 2023 for urgent repairs in a plan designed to also reduce its carbon footprint.
Salford Diocese aims to revive some the cathedral's Victorian heritage which was stripped out in the 1970s.
Initial work on a new roof will take place in 2022, the year before the cathedral marks its 175th anniversary.
The landmark will be closed to worshippers and tourists from 1 March 2023 and is scheduled to reopen in December 2024.
Parishioners have been promised some services will continue to be held at the site but details are yet to be finalised.
Cathedral dean Father Michael Jones said: "This was not an easy decision to take but it does mean that we will be able to make the repairs, restore and reorder the cathedral more quickly, safely, and efficiently."
The interior will also see eco-friendly heating and energy conserving work take place.