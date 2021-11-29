A34 Cheshire crash: Three men charged over motorcyclist's death
Three men have been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist died in a crash.
Asad Rashid, 34, was hit in the crash between two cars and two motorcyclists on the A34 Handforth bypass in Cheshire on 15 September 2020, police said.
Mr Rashid, from Bradford, died at the scene and another biker was injured.
Osama Ali Saeed, Asgar Taj and Mohammad Zubair Chaudhry appeared at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Thursday and were bailed.
Mr Saeed, 30, Mr Taj, 33, both of Bradford, and Mr Chaudhry, 29, of Cheadle, are accused of causing death by dangerous driving.
Mr Chaudhry was also charged with a number of other driving offences, police said.
The men are due to appear at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on 5 January.
Mr Rashid was a primary school teacher at the Islamic Tarbiyah Preparatory School in Bradford and had a "passion for motorbikes", his family said.
"Many will remember Asad by his infectious smile, love for children and willingness to lend a hand to any good cause," they added.