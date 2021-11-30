Barry Bennell: Paedophile coach denies abusing boys while Man City scout
- Published
Paedophile former football coach Barry Bennell has denied abusing a number of men who have made damages claims against Manchester City.
Bennell, who is in jail after being convicted of child sex offences, told a High Court trial he had not abused all the men involved in the litigation.
Eight men, who are now in their 40s and 50s, have made damages claims against City, asserting Bennell was one of their scouts when he abused them.
Manchester City denies the claims.
Bennell, who gave evidence via video-link from a prison near Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire where he is being held, said he had not abused four of the men but admitted abusing the other four.
He was the first witness called by lawyers representing current Premier League champions City.
Barrister James Counsell QC, who is representing the eight men, asked Bennell about his wider abuse of boys between the 1970s and 1990s.
"How many boys do you say you have abused?" Mr Counsell asked.
Bennell, who told the judge that he has changed his name to "Richard Jones," replied: "I am not answering that question. I am not prepared to go into that.
"I've been found guilty. I've plead guilty. I've done time. I'm doing time. What do you want?"
Bennell is currently serving a 34-year sentence after being convicted of sexual offences against boys on five separate occasions - four in the UK and one in the US.
The eight men say the 67-year-old abused them when they were playing schoolboy football for teams he coached in the north-west of England between 1979 and 1985.
They claim that Bennell, who became a coach at Crewe in 1985, was a scout for City during that time and argue that the relationship was "one of employment or one akin to employment".
But the club said he had been a local City scout in the mid-1970s but was not employed by them between 1979 and 1985.
In a written statement, Bennell told the judge he had not been a City "coach" scout during the years the men say they were abused and his "junior teams" had no connection with City.
"The reality is that I was never a MCFC coach and after 1978/1979 my junior teams had no connection at all with MCFC," he said.
The eight men are claiming damages after suffering psychiatric injuries, while six are also claiming damages for loss of potential football earnings.
The trial continues.