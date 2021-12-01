Rhamero West: Man charged with Manchester street murder
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been charged with murdering a student who was stabbed to death after being chased through the streets.
Rhamero West, 16, died after being found with stab wounds on Norton Street in Old Trafford on 9 September.
The family of the teenager, also known as Mero, said the attack happened on the day he had started college.
Xavier Wynter, of no fixed address, is due to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.
A 16-year-old-boy and a man, 19, have previously been charged with Rhamero's murder and remanded in custody.
Greater Manchester Police has also referred itself to the police watchdog following the teenager's death.
The force said the case had been "subject to a complaint" and was now being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.