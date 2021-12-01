Bolton house crash: Man charged after woman, 92, seriously injured
- Published
A man has been charged after a car crashed into a house and seriously injured a 92-year-old woman.
The woman was inside the home on Bolton Road in Westhoughton, Bolton, when a BMW ploughed through the wall at 05:15 GMT on Sunday, police said.
Police said she remained in a serious condition in hospital.
A 39-year-old man, of St Helens in Merseyside, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, assault and criminal damage.
He has been remanded into custody with a court date appearance to be set in due course, Greater Manchester Police said.
