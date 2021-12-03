Salford drug dealer who hid £190k in fruit machine jailed
- Published
A drug dealer who hid £190,000 in cash and cocaine in a fruit machine named Cops 'N' Robbers has been jailed.
Anthony Stephenson, 34, hid the money inside the machine in locked safes, alongside cocaine packaged for sale.
He was arrested after police raided three properties in Salford including the dealer's own home, Manchester Crown Court heard.
Stephenson admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply and was jailed for five years.
He also pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and money laundering.
Police carried out three warrants in June at addresses on Old School Court, Mitcheson Gardens and at Stephenson's home in Westwood Crescent.
The prosecution was part of Greater Manchester Police's Operation Naseby, a taskforce dedicated to tackling and disrupting organised crime in Salford.
Since its inception in April 2020, it has seen a total of 250 arrests, more than £500k in cash seized, "substantial" amounts of drugs confiscated and dozens of criminals jailed.