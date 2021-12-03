Manchester school stabbing: Three teenagers arrested
A 14-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed at a school in Manchester.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the boy was attacked at about 09:40 GMT at Manchester Academy, Moss East Lane.
The boy suffered injuries "that are not believed to be life-threatening," the police force added.
A 13-year-old boy, from the school, was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of a bladed article and remains in police custody.
Two other boys, aged 13 and 12, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Police said inquiries were ongoing and officers would remain at the school to offer reassurance to pupils and staff.
