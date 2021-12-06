Manchester tram death: Man killed after being hit at Metrolink stop
- Published
A man has died after he was hit by a tram in Manchester city centre.
Police said the pedestrian was struck at the Deansgate-Castlefield Metrolink tram stop at about 23:10 GMT on Sunday.
He was treated by the emergency services but was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt Matthew Waggett said: "This was a tragic incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened in the moments leading up to the collision."
No arrests have been made and police have asked for any witnesses or anyone who was on the platform in the moments leading up to the incident to contact the force.
