Manchester United: Man arrested at game over racist comments
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of making racist comments during Manchester United's Premier League win over Crystal Palace.
The 56-year-old was arrested at Old Trafford on Sunday on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and remains in custody.
Supt Caroline Hemingway said: "This type of behaviour is utterly unacceptable."
United won the game 1-0 thanks to a 77th minute goal from midfielder Fred.
Supt Hemingway said the force worked "closely with Manchester United to promote good behaviour at matches and to identify anyone who commits a criminal offence".
"The vast majority of fans acted in an exemplary way, allowing each other to just enjoy the match without any significant issues, but unfortunately this was tainted by this man's disgusting actions," she added.
Supt Hemingway said officers would "take positive action against those using racist language".
"As well as being arrested we will work with our football partners to ensure the strongest action is taken including banning those fans from attending future football matches," she said.