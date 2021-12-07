Rochdale dawn raids target rival violent gangs
- Published
Police have arrested 18 people in a series of dawn raids aimed at disrupting two rival gangs.
Officers searched 15 properties in Rochdale and Heywood and also went to Forest Bank prison as part of an investigation into violent incidents between the groups.
They include a machete attack which left the victim, a man aged in his 20s, with life-changing injuries.
Sixteen men and two women were held on suspicion of a range of offences.
The men, aged 17-53, were being questioned for alleged crimes including attempted murder.
A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conducting malicious communications and the exploitation of children, while the other woman, 36, was questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs.
Det Supt Natalie Dalby, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "By robustly targeting and arresting people for offences connected to these violent incidents, and also wider criminality, my intention is to disrupt their activities, bring them to justice and protect the residents of Rochdale."