Storm Barra: Roads closed and trains cancelled due to flooding
- Published
Train services have been cancelled and roads blocked in the aftermath of Storm Barra.
Heavy rain, strong winds and snow hit the UK as the storm swept in from the Atlantic on Tuesday.
It is still causing disruption with the A555 Manchester Airport Eastern Link Road closed due to flooding, with drivers urged to avoid the area.
The railway line between Huyton and Eccles has also been blocked, leading to delays and cancellations.
Network Rail said it was on site assessing the situation but disruption was expected until 12:00 GMT on trains travelling between Manchester and Liverpool.
Passengers have been urged to check before they travel.
⚠️Due to heavy rain flooding the railway the line is blocked between Newton le Willows and Manchester in both directions.https://t.co/EpXBeW0ZQY#NorthernUpdates pic.twitter.com/SUiKh3WL0f— Northern 🚆 (@northernassist) December 9, 2021
Flood warnings are currently in place for Sankey Brook at Dallam and Gemini Industrial Park in Warrington, Cheshire.
The Environment Agency has issued a warning to avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses in the area.
Meanwhile, motorists have been reminded not to try to drive through flood water.