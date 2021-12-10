Cheshire cannabis farm killer jailed after European manhunt
A murderer who tortured a man to death at a cannabis farm, spent years on the run and was one of Europe's most wanted fugitives has been jailed.
Christopher Guest More, 43, was one of four men involved in the killing of father-of-two Brian Waters in Tabley, near Knutsford, Cheshire, in 2003.
He was arrested in 2019 in Malta, where he was living under a false name.
More was jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years at Chester Crown Court.
He had faced two retrials over charges of murdering Mr Waters and conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm to Suleman Razak, who worked at the cannabis farm.
His original trial in March was halted after three days when a juror was discharged, before a jury in May was unable to agree on a verdict.
More, who had previously worked with investigative journalist Donal McIntyre, had been working undercover when he was involved with three other men in the torture of Mr Waters and Mr Razak at the farm in rural Cheshire on 19 June 2003.
His trial heard Mr Waters was tortured for three hours and suffered 123 external injuries during the ordeal.
He and Mr Razak were tied up and suspended from rafters, beaten, dropped in barrels of liquid, had staple guns used on their bodies and were assaulted with a metal bar.
Drug dealer John Wilson, James Raven, who did television work with More, and Otis Matthews were convicted of murder at earlier trials.
'Luxury lifestyle'
Two days later, More flew to Spain with his then-partner, who did not know he was involved in the killing.
At his trial, More told the court he spent about six months in Spain and then travelled to South Africa, using a fake passport, before moving to Mozambique and Turkey.
He eventually settled in Malta, where he lived from 2007 using the identity of Andrew Lamb, who was actually an adult living in a care home.
He worked as a captain of luxury yachts and negotiated deals for import and export business, which saw him invited to Morocco by the country's royal family to discuss delivering goods to places such as Iran and Libya.
Sarah Pengelly, who headed the major investigation team at Cheshire Police before retiring earlier in 2021, said More "established himself in the community" in Malta.
"He had a partner and to all intents and purposes he was an affluent businessman living a luxury lifestyle," he said.
At the time of his arrest, More was living in a new-build apartment in Swieqi in northern Malta, having moved from a large house with a swimming pool, and driving a white Porsche Cayenne.
Ms Pengelly said his eventual capture in 2019 came after he was put on Europe's most wanted list, which led to crucial information coming to light.
She said: "We recognised that we were looking for a needle in a haystack, but being able to essentially reach into almost every law enforcement agency in Europe and ask for intelligence and information about who he was, who he was representing himself to be, what identity he had, that was a real game-changer for us."
He was arrested on 6 June, almost 16 years after he killed Mr Waters, and although he originally claimed in court in Malta that he was Andrew Lamb and not a wanted man, he was later extradited to the UK to stand trial.
'Sustained barbarity'
In a statement read to the court, Mr Waters' daughter said that "every single day, I have memories of what happened flash into my head.
"Whenever I think about my dad and try and remember happy childhood memories, I always see the image of him sitting in the chair in the barn, suffering."
Sentencing More, judge Sir Peter Openshaw described the case as one of "sadistic and gratuitous violence".
He said the attacks, which were meted out over a debt Mr Waters owed to drug dealer John Wilson, "were more than an attempted extortion with menace".
He continued: "The sustained barbarity and sadism of the attack was intended to deliver a clear message not just to Brian Waters, but also to others, that if you crossed John Wilson, and failed to pay what he considered was due, there would be very serious consequences."
He added that he had "no doubt that going on the run for 16 years, with warrants for his arrest in force, is a seriously aggravating factor, for during all that time the family of Brian Waters - and indeed Suleman Razak - were denied justice".
