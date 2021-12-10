BBC News

Ashton-under-Lyne teen seriously hurt after being hit by tram

It is not known why the boy was hit by the tram

A teenage boy has been seriously injured after being hit by a tram in Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the boy was hit at about 17:00 GMT on Tuesday at Ashton Moss Metrolink station near Lord Sheldon Way.

A GMP spokeswoman said the boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The spokeswoman added that it is not yet known how the teenager, from Ashton-under-Lyne, came to be injured.

