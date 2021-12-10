Cyclist run over and attacked with weapon in Middleton
A cyclist was left critically injured after being deliberately run over by a car and attacked with a weapon.
The man, aged in his 30s, was hit by a blue Toyota Yaris at 06:50 GMT on Bowness Road in Middleton, Rochdale.
The victim had also suffered facial injuries after being attacked with a weapon, Greater Manchester Police said.
A force spokesman described it as a "targeted attack" and appealed for information on the Toyota, which left the scene.
Detectives do not know whether the cyclist was attacked with the weapon first or after he had been run over.
Det Insp Nicola Hopkinson said he is "currently fighting for his life in hospital".
She added the motive for the attack was unknown.
Police believe the Toyota might have travelled on the southbound M60 or M6 motorways after the crash.
