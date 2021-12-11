Armed robbers steal £100,000 from Stretford shop cash machine
About £100,000 has been stolen from a cash machine after an armed robbery in a shop.
A man in his 30s was injured during the theft from a shop in Great Stone Road, Stretford at about 16:00 GMT on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Officers said "two males entered the shop with weapons and threatened staff" before escaping with the money.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Det Insp Nicola Walton, from GMP, said: "We have increased police patrols in the area to offer reassurance to our residents and we're following all lines of enquiry to make sure these offenders are caught."
