Macclesfield gritting: Town council plans to pay after borough funds cut
By Kaleigh Watterson
Cheshire political reporter
- Published
A town council plans to pay for its own gritting after the local unitary authority removed funding for miles of roads from its winter plan.
Cheshire East Council removed 142 miles (230km) of roads across the borough from its plan, while adding 64 miles (103km) of new routes.
Macclesfield Town Council voted to fund gritting after recent snowfall caused problems in some areas of the town.
The borough council said gritting and its funding was a "complex matter".
The town council's deputy mayor Fiona Wilson said the decision was one of public safety after concerns were raised by residents.
She said it would provide a "stop-gap between now and the review in April" and that the town council "like to step up and provide support" when the borough has a lack of funding.
She added that the town was now waiting for Cheshire East to give it permission to either appoint their own contractor or accept funds to pay Cheshire East's highways department for the cost of gritting the roads.
The town council also intends to ask for its roads to be reinstated to the borough's gritting plan.
The head teacher of a school which is on one of the roads removed from the plan said there has been "chaos" during recent bad weather.
Whirley Primary School's Amanda Edwards, who raised concerns about the changes in November, said the impact of the weather in Whirley Road "brought a clear message it needed to be gritted".
Cheshire East Council said the town council's request was being considered, adding that the funding of gritting was a "complex matter".
A spokesman said the authority was "always open to exploring innovative ways of working with our town and parish councils, where they are practical, legally sound and cost-effective".
The National Association of Local Councils, which represents the interests of about 10,000 local councils, said town and parish authorities were "increasingly taking on additional responsibilities and using their own funding on local services".
"Local councils have an essential role in community resilience and helping prepare for emergencies, working with local partners to ensure the best use of available resources," a spokesman said.