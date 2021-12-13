Murder arrest over Bolton fatal stabbing
A man who was stabbed to death in Bolton has been named by police as Tyrone Williamson.
Officers were called to reports of an attack on Battenberg Road shortly before 18:40 GMT on Saturday.
The 25-year-old was taken to hospital, where he later died.
A man, 41, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, but has suffered serious stab injuries himself, police said, in an attack near to Lincoln Road that detectives believe is linked.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said inquiries were continuing "to establish the circumstances surrounding these events".
A spokesperson said the man arrested was in a stable condition in hospital.
A 27-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assault. A 21-year-old woman was also arrested, but released with no further action.
Det Ch Insp Dan Clegg said: "This was a tragic incident where a young man has sadly lost his life. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.
"Our investigation is very much on-going and a number of lines of enquiry are already being followed up."
