BBC News

Manchester: Plans for 'striking' twin skyscrapers submitted

Published
Image source, Renaker
Image caption,
Developer Renaker plans to build two more towers in the Deansgate Square area

Plans to build two 51-storey skyscrapers on the edge of Manchester city centre have been submitted.

The blocks would sit in the Great Jackson Street area, next to the four towers at Deansgate Square.

The 153m (501ft) towers would be among the highest in the city, but shorter than the current highest building, Beetham Tower, which is 168m (551ft).

The scheme was proposed by developer Renaker, which also built the Deansgate Square towers.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the plans include a mix of one, two and three-bedroom flats, including eight penthouse duplex apartments in each tower.

Each building would also have its own co-working space, gym and lounges with private underground car parks and cycle storage within the three-storey basements.

A spokesman for the developer said the towers would be "striking" and "unique".

"This planning submission represents another significant step in our journey to revitalise the Great Jackson Street area," he added.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.