Oldham teen guilty of street chase stab murder
- Published
A teenager who stabbed a man to death during a fight between two rival groups has been found guilty of murder.
Charlie Elms, 25, fell in the street after running away from a house in Fifth Avenue, Oldham, in May.
This enabled 17-year-old Karl Marler to catch him up before fatally stabbing him in the side.
Marler, who denied murder, was convicted by a jury at Manchester Crown Court and is due to be sentenced on 22 December.
His identity had been protected for legal reasons due to his age but Judge Patrick Field QC lifted reporting restrictions, allowing his name to be published.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Mr Elms was in a Vauxhall Corsa with five other men which pulled up to a property on Fifth Avenue at about 17:00 BST on 26 May.
All six men got out of the vehicle and began to attack a house another group of men were in, GMP said.
The men began to retreat when Marler, and three other males including a 16-year-old wielding a meat cleaver, came out of the property.
Four of the retreating group fled in the Corsa but Mr Elms and another man were left behind, police said.
As the car drove off, the 16-year-old boy threw a meat cleaver through the window of the vehicle.
Mr Elms and the other man attempted to flee on foot behind the car but were pursued by Marler and another man.
As they got into Third Avenue Mr Elms tripped and fell, allowing Marler to catch up with them.
Mr Elms died at the scene.
Det Ch Insp Carl Jones said he was pleased Marler had been being found guilty of "his horrendous actions".
"This type of senseless violence is completely unacceptable and it's a miracle no other people were caught up in the disorder and seriously injured."
Mr Elms' partner, who has not been named, has previously described him as "a caring and loving person" who had been "thrilled" to learn he was about to become a father.
She said he would be "missed by absolutely everyone".