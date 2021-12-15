Leigh man jailed for trying to kill ex-girlfriend's new partner
- Published
A man who tried to kill his ex-girlfriend's new partner "in a fit of jealousy" has been jailed for 20 years.
James Cunliffe, 33, stabbed his victim seven times after forcing his way into a house in Leigh on 22 March 2021.
Greater Manchester Police said the "frenzied and violent" attack had left the victim suffering flashbacks.
Cunliffe was found guilty of attempted murder following a trial at Manchester Crown Court and was given a life-long restraining order against the victim.
The force said Cunliffe, of Diamond Street, Leigh, had gone to his ex-partner's house at about 19:40 GMT and started to punch the man.
The couple fought off Cunliffe and believed he had left by the back door, only for him to return with a large knife from the kitchen.
He then stabbed the victim seven times as he tried to defend himself, including twice in the head and in the groin and leg as he lay defenceless on the floor, police have said.
The victim needed hospital treatment for a punctured lung.
Cunliffe fled the scene and returned to his home where he tried to cover his tracks by disposing of his T-shirt covered in blood.
When police found him at another address in Leigh, Cunliffe provided a false name but was arrested when an officer recognised him.
Det Con Sean Goddard said: "This was a violent and frenzied attack carried out in a fit of jealousy.
"Initially the victim was in a lot of pain, struggling to walk and breathe.
"However, even though he has recovered, he is still struggling to sleep following the incident and has flashbacks resulting in him not being able to return to work."