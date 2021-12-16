Yousef Makki stabbing: Memorial in Hale Barns unveiled
- Published
The sister of a teenager who was stabbed to death said a permanent memorial on a tree near where he died would "keep his memory alive".
Yousef Makki, 17, was stabbed by Joshua Molnar during a row in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester, in March 2019.
Former Take That manager Nigel Martin-Smith funded the vandal proof plaque after tributes left at the scene close to his property were vandalised.
Jade Akoum said it meant a lot to have "somewhere we can go to remember him".
She said having it on the tree, now known as Yousef's tree, was a "fitting tribute".
"It is keeping his memory alive and it is where he had his last breath," she added.
Yousef's sister said it was also "where wonderful people who tried to save his life tended to him with such care".
"It will be somewhere we can go to remember him whenever we want," the 31-year-old added.
Ms Akoum said the vandal proof design gave her "peace of mind it will stay there forever" after previous "pictures and flowers were destroyed".
She thanked Mr Martin-Smith for the support he had given the family since Yousef was killed, including organising the memorial.
"It has meant such a lot. [Hale Barns] is such a nice community and lovely they want to remember Yousef, too," she said.
The fatal stabbing happened outside the music mogul's property and he organised the plaque after being saddened when tributes left at the scene were ripped down and removed.
Molnar stabbed Yousef with a flick knife after the two Manchester Grammar School pupils had a row.
He was cleared of murder and manslaughter following a trial having claimed self-defence, but was jailed for 16 months for possession of a knife in a public place and perverting the course of justice by lying to police at the scene.
Last month, coroner Alison Mutch recorded a narrative conclusion at Yousef's inquest, ruling out both unlawful killing and accidental death.