Charley Gadd: Police search river in missing student inquiry

Police are searching a river as they investigate the disappearance of a student who went missing in Manchester.

Charley Gadd, 20, was last seen on CCTV outside Manchester's Royal Exchange Theatre at about 01:15 GMT on Saturday after he ran off following a night out with his family, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Officers confirmed they were searching the water near Salford's Lowry Hotel.

Mr Gadd's parents earlier said they were "extremely worried" about him.

The University of Essex student, who lives in Colchester, had been to the Warehouse Project venue.

He is described as a being of slight build, about 5ft 9in tall, and was wearing a red jacket and blue jeans.

