BBC News

Greater Manchester Police officer charged over indecent images

Published
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
The officer was suspended from his duties following his arrest

A police officer has been charged with possessing indecent images of children.

Thomas Woods, a police constable based at Greater Manchester Police's Salford unit, was arrested on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old, who has been suspended from his duties, was charged with one count of possession of an indecent photograph or pseudo photograph of a child.

He has been bailed to appear before Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on 13 January.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.