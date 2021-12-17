Man knocked down and killed on M60 motorway
A man was struck and killed by a car as he was walking on the M60 motorway in Manchester.
The 45-year-old was hit by a Mini Cooper on Thursday at about 19:45 GMT on the clockwise carriageway near junction five, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
Insp Darren Hancock said it was "a tragic incident" and it was "unclear" why he was on the motorway.
He said: "We're appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on the road at the time and witnessed the collision or saw the man beforehand to get in touch with police as soon as possible.
"We're particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam or video footage."
