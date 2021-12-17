Andre Moura custody death: PCs given misconduct warnings
Four PCs who were on duty when a man who died in custody was arrested have been given written warnings for misconduct.
Andre Moura was pronounced dead in hospital after being arrested in 2018.
Greater Manchester PCs Michael Healey, Ashley Hudson, Andrew Bebb and Craig O'Brien received the reprimands after a three-week disciplinary hearing.
Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods said the officers let Mr Moura down.
"We have sadly seen examples of instances where officers tarnish the trust which ought to come with wearing a police uniform," he said.
"Andre Moura had the right to be treated with care, respect and dignity, and sadly, some of our officers let him down."
'Truly tragic case'
Mr Moura, who was originally from Portugal, was arrested amid reports of a domestic incident at the home he shared with his family on Seventh Avenue in Oldham on 6 July 2018.
A neighbour filmed what happened on a mobile phone, capturing how the father-of-four was restrained and CS gas used on him.
Mr Moura could be heard shouting "help", while the officers told him to stop "resisting".
An investigation by the Independent Office of Police Conduct resulted in a file being passed to the Crown Prosecution Service, but a decision was made not to bring criminal charges against any of the officers due to "insufficient evidence".
Mr Woods said it was a "truly tragic case and my thoughts are with Mr Moura's family and loved ones".
He added that a fifth officer "was found to have no case for misconduct".