Bolton stabbings: Third man charged with attempted murder
- Published
A third man has been charged over a knife attack which happened shortly after another man was fatally stabbed.
Tyrone Williamson, 25, died in hospital after being attacked on Battenberg Road, Bolton, on Saturday 11 December.
Two hours later, a 41-year-old man was stabbed nearby on Lincoln Road and remains critical in hospital.
A 29-year-old man has now been charged with attempted murder over the Lincoln Road attack and is due to appear at Wigan Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Two other men, aged 21 and 27, have previously been charged with attempted murder in connection with the same incident.
Greater Manchester Police said officers were continuing to investigate the events and have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
