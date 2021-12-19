Oldham crash: Girl, 10, dies and another child injured
A 10-year-old girl has died after she and another girl were hit by a vehicle in Oldham, police have said.
The Land Rover Discovery struck both children before crashing into a lamp-post in Coleridge Road at about 17:00 GMT on Saturday, police said.
The girls were taken to hospital where the 10-year-old died. The other child is being treated for head and ankle injuries and is in a stable condition.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The 42-year-old was also held for driving under the influence, according to Greater Manchester Police.
Sgt Matthew Waggett appealed for anyone with information to get in touch with officers.
He said: "This collision happened at a busy time of day and we are hopeful there are a number of witnesses who can assist police with their inquiries."