M67 death: Police car and other vehicles hit body on motorway
- Published
A watchdog is considering whether to investigate after a police car hit a man's body on a motorway.
The victim was found dead on the M67 in Greater Manchester on Saturday morning, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said: "A number of cars, including a police car, collided with the body due to its location on the motorway."
She added the incident had been referred to the IOPC.
An IOPC spokesman said investigators attended the scene and will consider "what further action may be required".
It is not clear how the man's body came to be on the carriageway.
