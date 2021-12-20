BBC News

M60: Motorway remains closed after people injured in crash

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The crash happened between Junction 16 and 17 of the M60 (stock image)

A motorway remains closed in one direction after a collision which left three people injured.

Greater Manchester Police said a woman was seriously hurt in a crash involving several vehicles between Junctions 16 and 17 of the M60, near Prestwich, at about 19:30 GMT on Sunday.

The westbound carriageway of the motorway remains shut, with tailbacks of more than three miles reported.

Police said the road would remain closed for several more hours.

Highways England said drivers were facing delays of up to an hour back to Junction 19 and diversions were in place.

