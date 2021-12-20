M60: Motorway remains closed after people injured in crash
- Published
A motorway remains closed in one direction after a collision which left three people injured.
Greater Manchester Police said a woman was seriously hurt in a crash involving several vehicles between Junctions 16 and 17 of the M60, near Prestwich, at about 19:30 GMT on Sunday.
The westbound carriageway of the motorway remains shut, with tailbacks of more than three miles reported.
Police said the road would remain closed for several more hours.
Highways England said drivers were facing delays of up to an hour back to Junction 19 and diversions were in place.
#M60 CLOSED anti-clockwise J17 #Prestwich to J15 #M61. Specialist clean up operations are ongoing.— National Highways: North-West (@HighwaysNWEST) December 20, 2021
Delays of 60 minutes on approach spanning back to J19 #HeatonPark of the #M62.
Traffic diverted via the solid triangle diversion symbol for details visit: https://t.co/aVxQ0AwS7I… pic.twitter.com/i6yPcJylyi
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk