Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Man Utd defender given six-month driving ban
- Published
Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined £31,500.
At an earlier court hearing, he admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped by police in Manchester on 23 June.
Ahead of his trial related to two speeding offences in Bradford in September 2020, Wan-Bissaka admitted failing to provide driver details.
The 24-year-old's lawyer said the paperwork had gone to a former home.
Shaun Draycott told Manchester Magistrates' Court that Wan-Bissaka was in a "state of complete ignorance" as notification letters had been sent to his previous home in Croydon.
Wan-Bissaka's failure to respond led to a six-month driving ban being imposed, in his absence, at Leeds Magistrates' Court on 18 June.
Five days later, his Lamborghini Urus was stopped and seized by police on the A34 in Manchester.
The footballer already had six points on his licence from a conviction in April 2020, the court heard.
Mr Draycott told magistrates: "When he was stopped on the A34 he was courteous and respectful to the officers, and he indicated to them he had no idea he was disqualified."
'Pay the price'
He said Wan-Bissaka had been with his first club, Crystal Palace, from the age of 11 and that seven years later he first hired an agent.
The solicitor said football agents did not merely deal with finances and were responsible for all manners of personal services.
Since his client's transfer to Manchester United in 2019, Mr Draycott said arrangements had been in place for Wan-Bissaka's agent to visit his former home in London.
This was to ensure his affairs were being properly handled.
Mr Draycott explained the property was undergoing refurbishment at about the time the letters were sent from Yorkshire.
"I think the refurbishment issue may have caused some difficulty. He felt matters had been put in hand and plainly they had not, and he must now pay the price for that," he said.
He accepted Wan-Bissaka had also failed to notify the DVLA of his change of address in 2019.
District Judge Bernard Begley pointed out that at least "six or seven letters" regarding the speeding offences would have been sent to the Croydon address.
He accepted, however, that Wan-Bissaka had been unaware he was disqualified on 23 June.
Judge Begley told the footballer: "Whether it was wise for you in the circumstances to delegate the tasks in relation to moving from the London address to Manchester is a matter you will have to reflect upon."
Wan-Bissaka, who lives with his partner and 12-month-old child in Hale, Greater Manchester, received a fine of £30,000 for driving while disqualified, together with fines totalling £1,500 for failing to give information on the speeding matters.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge fee of £190 and court costs of £160.
No separate penalty was issued for the insurance offence.