Greater Manchester Police officer sentenced for thefts
A serving Greater Manchester Police officer has been sentenced for three counts of theft.
PC Edward Ballantyne-Rowland, who works in Oldham, was charged relating to incidents between October and December last year.
The 24-year-old was arrested on 4 December 2020 and suspended from duty on the same day.
At Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court, he was sentenced to 180 hours of community service.
He also received a 20-hour rehabilitation order, and must pay £150 compensation per victim along with court fees and a victim surcharge.
