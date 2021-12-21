Boxing coach who forced girl into sex after giving her drugs jailed
A boxing coach who forced a teenage girl to have sex after giving her drugs has been jailed.
Greater Manchester Police said Robert Sharpley, 62 and of Abergavenny, "manipulated a young girl into performing sexual acts" in the early 1990s when he was coaching in Wigan.
Det Con Jenna Boye said his offences were "an abhorrent abuse of power".
Sharpley admitted two counts of indecent assault and was jailed for 42 months at Bolton Crown Court.
'Long-lasting impact'
A force spokesman said Sharpley would "often flirt and wink" at the girl during training sessions.
He said on one occasion, her class went to his home for a party, during which he grabbed the girl and kissed her, and on another, Sharpley took her into his bedroom, whilst his family were at home, locked the door and showed her a catalogue of sex toys and images of bondage.
The spokesman said Sharpley also forced her to perform a sex act on him after inviting her over to his home to babysit and took the girl to a club in Blackpool, where he gave her ecstasy before taking her back to a house in Wigan to have sex.
The girl reported the abuse in 2018 and Sharpley was arrested.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Jenna Boye said Sharpley had "abused his position of trust and manipulated a young girl".
"This was an abhorrent abuse of power and only served to sustain his perverted sexual desires without sparing a second thought to the long-lasting impact this could have on the young girl," she added.
"The exploitation of young teenagers is inexcusable and I admire the strength and courage it must have taken for his victim to report this abuse to police.
"Her determination and support throughout this investigation has been instrumental in ensuring a custodial sentence was passed down."
