Oldham Athletic: Council backs move to protect Boundary Park
Oldham Athletic's stadium has been deemed an "asset of community value" which could see supporters bid to buy the ground if it is put up for sale.
Oldham Council granted an application by Oldham Athletic Supporters Foundation to give Boundary Park and its training grounds the designation.
It means the stadium's owner cannot sell it without telling the council.
Fans have protested against owner Abdallah Lemsagam and his running of the club on several occasions in 2021.
The club, which lies near the bottom of League Two, are under a transfer embargo and without a permanent manager after Keith Curle left the Latics eight months after being appointed.
The supporters foundation have a 3% stake in the club and a seat on its board.
'Local decision making'
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the designation meant the community would have six weeks to inform the council whether they want to bid to buy the property if it was put up for sale.
If they agree to put in a bid, then the owner of the asset cannot complete the sale for six months.
However, listing the ground, which has been the club's home for more than a century, as a community asset does not guarantee any local group can buy it or force the owner to sell it to them.
The council report about the decision stated that having the "ability to nominate an asset of community value provides the opportunity for communities to take greater responsibility and be involved in local decision making".
The move came as the Latics banned three fans for three years for "promoting their dislike" of the League Two club.
Almost 1,300 people have signed a petition urging a reversal of the ban.
Fans have protested against Mr Lemsagam on a number of occasions this season.
The latest efforts saw hundreds of fans choosing not to attend their 5-5 draw with Forest Green earlier in December.
The side's caretaker manager Selim Benachour said that result could help improve the club's relationship with their fans.
He told BBC Radio Manchester that "even the fans who didn't come see it, they see the result and they will come back, because I am sure they are happy with what we do on the pitch".