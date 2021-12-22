Benjamin Mendy: Man City footballer charged with another rape
- Published
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a further count of rape.
The French international, 27, of Cheshire, is now accused of seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to five women.
He was charged last week with the latest offence but this was subject to reporting restrictions.
These restrictions were lifted earlier as Mr Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court for a hearing ahead of his trial.
The latest charge relates to a new complainant and is alleged to have taken place in July this year.
The earlier charges are alleged to have happened between October 2020 and August 2021.
