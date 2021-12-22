BBC News

Trafford Park crash: Family pay tribute to cyclist killed in collision

Published
Image source, FAMILY HANDOUT
Image caption,
Roger Parris was described by his family as a "keen runner, hiker and cyclist who had a real flare for adventure"

The family of a cyclist who died in a crash have paid tribute to a "devoted" grandad who had "years ahead of him".

Roger Parris, 63, was struck by a car in Centenary Bridge Trafford Park in Greater Manchester, on 20 December. He died in hospital later, said police.

Greater Manchester Police said the driver of the car stopped at the scene and no arrests had been made.

Mr Parris was described by his family as a "keen runner, hiker and cyclist who had a real flare for adventure".

In a statement, his family added: "Your life was so abruptly cut short, and the realisation that you will no longer be just a phone call away is devastating."

"We will miss him dearly," they said.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.