Armed gang steals woman's £50k life savings in Wigan
- Published
An armed gang has stolen a safe containing at least £50,000 from a woman in Wigan in a targeted burglary.
The three men, armed with a machete and pepper spray, broke into the victim's home in Bickershaw on Tuesday night.
Police said the woman - who is in her 60s - was saving the money to support her vulnerable son in the future.
There were no injuries and no arrests have been made. Det Insp Patrick Wood said stealing her life savings was a "despicable crime".
He said: "We believe this to be a targeted incident and are appealing to the public to find those responsible.
"A small safe with at least £50,000 in cash is believed to have been stolen from the property - these were the victim's life savings which had been painstakingly saved over a long period of time and were in place to support her vulnerable son in the future when the victim was unable to care for him herself."
