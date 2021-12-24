Bolton stabbings: Fourth man charged with attempted murder
A fourth man has been charged over a stabbing that happened shortly after another man was killed.
Tyrone Williamson, 25, died in hospital after a stabbing on Battenberg Road, Bolton, on 11 December.
Two hours later, a 41-year-old man was stabbed nearby on Lincoln Road and remains critical in hospital.
A 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder over the second attack and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates on Friday.
Three other men, aged 21, 27 and 29, have previously been charged with attempted murder in connection with the Lincoln Road attack.
Greater Manchester Police said they were continuing to investigate the events and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
