Metrolink tram services cut back due to Covid staff shortages
- Published
New Year's Eve tram services are being cut back in Greater Manchester due to a shortage of Metrolink staff caused by coronavirus.
The operator said services on the Eccles, Ashton and Manchester Airport lines would not run after 17:00 GMT.
However, Metrolink said trams were expected to run "on the majority of lines until 1am on New Year's Day".
Commuters are advised to check journey details on the Transport for Greater Manchester website before travelling.
A replacement bus service will be available instead on the Ashton line after 17:00 and Metrolink tickets can be used on commercial buses until 19:00 on the Eccles and airport routes.
Alex Cropper, from Transport for Greater Manchester, said: "We do absolutely recognise the impact these changes may have on some people's journeys and I would like to apologise for any inconvenience they may cause."
He said commuters should "allow extra time to travel".
Between New Year's Day and 3 January, there will also be no trams running through Victoria station due to local engineering works.
A replacement bus service will operate on the affected routes instead.