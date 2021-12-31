Stockport murder inquiry launched after stabbed man dies
A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was stabbed two weeks ago died.
Dylan Towers, 35, was found wounded on Foliage Crescent in Brinnington, Stockport, on 17 December after reports of "an altercation", Greater Manchester Police said.
Mr Towers was taken to hospital but died twelve days later, on Wednesday.
A 26-year-old man has been charged with assault and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 21 January.
Det Ch Insp Ben Cottam said: "This is a tragic incident where a man has lost his life and is now being treated as murder."
A post-mortem examination is also due to take place.
