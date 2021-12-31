New Year Honours: Macclesfield philanthropist honoured
A philanthropist who supports charities in Cheshire and abroad has been appointed OBE in the New Year Honours.
Tony Swallow, 81, of Macclesfield, said it was a "privilege" to help worthy causes for youngsters and he felt "surprised and shocked".
The former leader of Halton Borough Council also becomes an OBE and said he was "humbled and delighted" by the accolade.
Rob Polhill, 73, said the honour was "for all his colleagues".
Mr Swallow, who spent his working life in the dairy business, set up the Swallow Trust 15 years ago to support and provide education and opportunities to children and young people in east Cheshire and Macclesfield.
He said: "My wife and I wanted to give something back."
The trust supports charities in countries such as India and Mexico while it has also aided ones near his home.
This includes Cre8 Macclesfield Youth and Community Programme on the Moss estate, which he helped set up.
"It is a privilege... I'm glad of the opportunity to help young people," he said.
Mr Polhill, who stepped down as leader of Halton Borough Council in May but remains Labour councillor for Halton View, said he was "thrilled" by being appointed OBE, adding that it came "out of the blue".
"It has been a difficult decade with year-on-year cuts - topped off by the Covid pandemic," he said.
He said it was "heartening" to be recognised for services to the community in Halton, but said the award was "for all my colleagues".
"Our mantra was to look after vulnerable people.
"Although it was extremely challenging the staff really stepped up - delivering food hampers, prescriptions and looking after the community during the pandemic," he said.
James Bond star Daniel Craig, who was born in Chester, was made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, the same honour given to 007.
Coronation Street star William Roache, who lives in Wilmslow, was also recognised in the New Year Honours.
The 89-year-old, who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-serving TV soap star in the world, said he was "delighted" to become an OBE for services to drama and charity.
Cycling's golden couple Jason and Laura Kenny, who live in Cheshire, were awarded a knighthood and damehood while Andrew Small, from Nantwich, who won a gold medal in the Tokyo Paralympics in the summer becomes an MBE for services to athletics.