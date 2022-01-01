Woman detained after child found dead in Oldham
Police have launched an investigation after the death of a child, whose body was found in a house.
The child was pronounced dead in Elm Road, Oldham, by emergency services just after 18:20 GMT on Friday.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a woman in her 30s had been detained under the Mental Health Act.
They added the case would be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) "due to previous police contact".
Det Supt Chris Packer said: "Our thoughts are with the child's loved ones at this heart-breaking time. Specialist officers will offer them support.
"Due to previous police contact, this incident has been referred to our Professional Standards Branch and will be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
"This sad news is bound to cause distress in the community but I would like to offer reassurance that we are doing everything we can to establish the circumstances."
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact police.