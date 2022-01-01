Wigan death: Investigation launched after body found on road
- Published
Police are appealing for information after a dead body was found on a road.
Greater Manchester Police said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was found in Lily Lane, Wigan at about 04:30 GMT.
They have launched an investigation into the circumstances of his death.
A GMP spokesperson said the case had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, according to standard procedure due to officers having been in contact with the victim previously.
