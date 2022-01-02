North West Ambulance Service defibrillator returned after Twitter appeal
A defibrillator which was taken from an ambulance while paramedics responded to an emergency call on New Year's Day has been found after a social media appeal.
North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said "an unknown individual" took it from a vehicle on Union St West, Oldham at about 00:15 GMT on Saturday.
After an appeal on Twitter was retweeted hundreds of times, NWAS said the device had been found.
A spokesman said details of how it was returned would be given "when we can".
The device, which is part of every ambulance's equipment, is used in life-threatening emergencies when people are in cardiac arrest.
The NWAS spokesman said the device taken from the ambulance was "much larger than those in public buildings" and specialist training was required to use it.
"Using them incorrectly can cause serious harm and they can be potentially fatal in the wrong hands," he added.