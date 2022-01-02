E-scooter rider, 74, dies in crash with parked cars
A 74-year-old man who collided with two parked cars while riding an e-scooter has died.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he was travelling down Springfield Road, Tameside, when he crashed at about 13:40 GMT on Saturday.
The force said he died at the scene and appealed for information.
Sgt Marie Eldred, from GMP, said: "Our thoughts remain with the man's family as they come to terms with this incredibly tragic loss."
