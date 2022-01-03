Dylan Scanlon named as boy found dead in Oldham
Police have named a five-year-old boy who was found dead at a house in Oldham on New Year's Eve.
Dylan Scanlon was pronounced dead by emergency services in Elm Road just after 18:20 GMT on Friday.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a woman in her 30s had been detained under the Mental Health Act.
It added the case would be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) "due to previous police contact".
