BBC News

Dylan Scanlon named as boy found dead in Oldham

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Dylan Scanlon was found dead in a property in Elm Road, Oldham, police say

Police have named a five-year-old boy who was found dead at a house in Oldham on New Year's Eve.

Dylan Scanlon was pronounced dead by emergency services in Elm Road just after 18:20 GMT on Friday.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a woman in her 30s had been detained under the Mental Health Act.

It added the case would be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) "due to previous police contact".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.