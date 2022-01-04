Bolton crash: Grandmother hit by car after collapsing in road
A grandmother died after collapsing in the road and being hit by a car on Christmas Day, police have said.
Lillian Conroy, 81, was crossing Newbrook Road in Bolton at 19:05 GMT on 25 December when she collapsed.
A man in his 60s, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released under investigation.
In a statement, Ms Conroy's family paid tribute to the "mother, sister, mother in law, grandma, great-grandma, aunty, sister in law and a friend to many".
"Our family will never come to terms with our loss," they said.
"Mum was a kind lady who loved her family and liked nothing more than having us all around her.
"We take some comfort from knowing that she is now resting in peace with our dad who she missed dearly following his death seven years ago."