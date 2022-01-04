Denton robbery: Pregnant woman attacked by masked car thieves
Two masked men attacked a pregnant woman and her mother before stealing their car.
The pair, aged in their 30s and 50s, were targeted shortly after parking their black Audi on Bond Street in Denton at 17:20 GMT on 28 December.
Greater Manchester Police said the pregnant woman was thrown to the ground before the men fled in the stolen car.
Detectives have released footage of the robbery as investigations continue.
Det Sgt Peter Goddard said: "We're desperate to hear from anyone who may have information about this incident, which saw a pregnant woman shockingly thrown to the floor.
"It is clear these offenders are cowardly and dangerous individuals who will try and prey on vulnerable people in the street regardless of their surroundings or the time of day and we are doing all we can to catch them."