Oldham: Man Tasered after entering police station grounds

Published
Image source, ASP
Image caption,
The man was found in the grounds of Oldham police station on Tuesday night

A man who "gained entry" to the grounds of a police station was Tasered while being arrested, a force has said.

Greater Manchester Police said a 31-year-old man was discovered near Oldham police station at about 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.

He was arrested on suspicion of being found on enclosed premises, assaulting an officer and criminal damage.

A spokeswoman said a vehicle belonging to the man, which was found nearby, was searched by specialist officers.

She said a "precautionary cordon" was in place while its contents were examined.

