Oldham: Man Tasered after entering police station grounds
- Published
A man who "gained entry" to the grounds of a police station was Tasered while being arrested, a force has said.
Greater Manchester Police said a 31-year-old man was discovered near Oldham police station at about 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.
He was arrested on suspicion of being found on enclosed premises, assaulting an officer and criminal damage.
A spokeswoman said a vehicle belonging to the man, which was found nearby, was searched by specialist officers.
She said a "precautionary cordon" was in place while its contents were examined.
