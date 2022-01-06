M67 death: Family say Chris Gaffney was 'a real joker'
The family of a father-of-four who died after a motorway crash have described him as "so funny with a cheeky grin".
Chris Gaffney, 34, was hit by a vehicle while he was walking on the M67 in Tameside on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
His family said his death had "completely devastated" their lives and he was "deeply missed by us all".
Their tribute read: "Chris was a real joker... He would help anyone he could and was a real softy."
They described him as a "hard worker" who "loved spending time with his four children, his family and his friends".
Police said a driver stopped after the incident to help officers and no arrests had been made.
Det Con Emma Kennedy appealed for anyone who saw or was with Mr Gaffney between 18:00 and 20:00 GMT on Sunday to get in touch.
"We need to understand how and why Chris came to be on the motorway," she said.